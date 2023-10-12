A special court in Lahore on Thursday summoned former federal minister Moonis Elahi – son of PTI President Parvez Elahi – in money laundering case on October 23.

Moonis Elahi is accused of corruption of billions of rupees in development projects across Punjab. On July 22, the Lahore district court declared Moonis Elahi an absconder over his continued absence in the money laundering case.

Elahi’s counsel submitted his attorney in the court of the special central judge in Lahore. The court ordered Moonis Elahi’s counsel to present his client before the court on October 23 as it is mandatory to present the accused in criminal cases.