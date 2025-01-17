CM Murad calls for private sector investment in livestock, fisheries

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated the three-day Livestock Expo 2025 at the Expo Centre in Karachi, emphasizing the untapped potential in agriculture, livestock, and fisheries for boosting the provincial economy and food security. The event, organized by the Livestock & Fisheries Department in collaboration with various government departments, runs from January 17 to 19 and features diverse exhibits, including animals, birds, and innovative farming solutions. Highlighting the sector’s importance, the Chief Minister urged private sector investment to achieve substantial returns and strengthen the national economy. He underscored the need to increase exports, enhance foreign exchange reserves, and address current economic challenges, stating, “If we unite, we can overcome the issues posed by IMF programmes.

Our collective goal must be the progress of Pakistan.” Murad Ali Shah announced initiatives to modernize infrastructure, enhance animal health, and introduce innovative farming methods, aiming to empower rural communities and ensure sustainable growth. “Our ultimate goal is to create an ecosystem where farmers, investors, and businesses collaborate for a prosperous future,” he said. Despite challenges like outdated practices and limited resources, he noted progress in vaccine production and reaffirmed his government’s commitment to overcoming obstacles through collaboration with international banks, businesses, and institutions.

The expo, hosted by Livestock & Fisheries Minister Mohammad Ali Malkani, attracted officials, industry leaders, and diplomats. The event showcases over 2000 animals, including 11 types of cattle, five types of horses, and three types of snakes, alongside dog and cat shows. Malkani highlighted the expo’s role in fostering innovation and partnerships in the livestock and agriculture sectors. The Chief Minister lauded the event as a vital platform for exploring opportunities, urging stakeholders to collaborate for the sector’s growth and the province’s prosperity.