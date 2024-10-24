CM Maryam project to train women for economic empowerment passed out

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif was the Chief Guest at a ceremony in Garments City Sheikhupura to mark the completion of training of the first batch of her project to make women skilled and economically empowered. She gave certificates to the women who were trained in garment making and sewing. She wrote a new history of Punjab by giving financial assistance to the poor women of Wagah in the form of scholarships and job letters along with awarding them training completion certificates.

Madam Chief Minister said while addressing the ceremony,”The purpose of making you skilled is that you become not a receiver but a giver, don’t be dependent on anyone.” She added,”Inshallah, garment training centers will be built in every tehsil so that my girls do not have to travel far from homes.” Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,”This is the first batch of women to complete training under the program of skilling women for the first time in Punjab.”

She met with the women undergoing training in garment manufacturing, and congratulated them on the completion of their training. She said,”No one will consider you weak after becoming skilled, Inshallah, congratulations on your growth journey.”

Madam Chief Minister noted,”Every daughter is proud, you are the honor and glory of your house.” She said,”I am so glad you have learned this skill, you will be able to live confidently.”

She added,”No woman should have to stretch her hands, rather she should be able to earn with dignity. This was the very aim of this project.” She highlighted,”Women of Punjab should be an example of development and prosperity in every field including education, health, employment, sports.”