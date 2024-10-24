AGL38.99▲ 0.63 (0.02%)AIRLINK136.86▼ -0.44 (0.00%)BOP5.62▲ 0.23 (0.04%)CNERGY3.85▲ 0.02 (0.01%)DCL7.94▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)DFML45.46▼ -0.13 (0.00%)DGKC85.44▲ 2.3 (0.03%)FCCL31.46▲ 1.13 (0.04%)FFBL61.6▲ 3.85 (0.07%)FFL9.23▲ 0.12 (0.01%)HUBC108.86▲ 2.19 (0.02%)HUMNL14.41▲ 0.1 (0.01%)KEL4.82▲ 0.15 (0.03%)KOSM7.65▼ -0.32 (-0.04%)MLCF38.2▼ -0.62 (-0.02%)NBP67.04▼ -0.84 (-0.01%)OGDC175.32▲ 6.18 (0.04%)PAEL25.22▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)PIBTL5.89▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)PPL133.37▲ 2.42 (0.02%)PRL24.05▲ 0.22 (0.01%)PTC16.76▲ 0.98 (0.06%)SEARL67.42▲ 2.77 (0.04%)TELE7.47▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TOMCL36.17▲ 0.13 (0.00%)TPLP7.79▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)TREET14.64▼ -0.25 (-0.02%)TRG49.52▲ 4.42 (0.10%)UNITY25.62▼ -0.09 (0.00%)WTL1.32▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

Pakistan, Azerbaijan mull ways to cement bilateral ties

Pakistan Azerbaijan Mull Ways To Cement Bilateral Ties
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

 

Interior Minister and Head of Anti-Narcotics Mohsin Naqvi held a meeting with Azerbaijan’s Minister of State for Internal Affairs, Ismat Rashid Aliyev in Turkiye on Thursday.

The high-level meeting took place during the Istanbul International Expo, where the two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the long-standing fraternal ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, both ministers engaged in comprehensive discussions on multifaceted bilateral relations, with a focus on matters of mutual interest. The dialogue covered a wide range of topics, including security, economic collaboration, and cultural exchanges.

The leaders highlighted the deep-rooted historical and cultural connections that bind Pakistan and Azerbaijan, emphasizing the need to build upon the existing partnership.—NNI

 

News desk

Related Posts

  • Top News

Dar renews Pak commitment to strengthen democratic institutions

  • Pakistan, Top News

Bushra Bibi arrives in Peshawar after short stay at Bani Gala

  • Top News

Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail

  • Top News

IHC orders Adiala jail superintendent to produce Imran Khan before it by 3pm today

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer