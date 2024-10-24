Pakistan, Azerbaijan mull ways to cement bilateral ties

Interior Minister and Head of Anti-Narcotics Mohsin Naqvi held a meeting with Azerbaijan’s Minister of State for Internal Affairs, Ismat Rashid Aliyev in Turkiye on Thursday.

The high-level meeting took place during the Istanbul International Expo, where the two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the long-standing fraternal ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, both ministers engaged in comprehensive discussions on multifaceted bilateral relations, with a focus on matters of mutual interest. The dialogue covered a wide range of topics, including security, economic collaboration, and cultural exchanges.

The leaders highlighted the deep-rooted historical and cultural connections that bind Pakistan and Azerbaijan, emphasizing the need to build upon the existing partnership.—NNI