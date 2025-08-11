Major economic package expected as PM to visit Japan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Japan in the first week of October.

This visit is being made at the special invitation of the Japanese government and will be the first visit by a Pakistani prime minister to Japan in 20 years.

According to reports, during this visit, Japan is expected to announce a major economic and trade package for Pakistan, which will include projects related to investment, industrial development, technology exchange, and the promotion of exports. Several important agreements and memoranda of understanding will also be signed, which are being regarded as a milestone in the relations between the two countries.

Previously, in 2005, then Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz visited Japan. Japan’s ambassador, Akamatsu Shuichi, described this visit as exceptionally important, stating that Japan is a longstanding friend of Pakistan and this visit will mark the beginning of a new chapter in the relationship.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will meet with the Japanese prime minister and other senior leadership. He hopes this visit will open new doors of cooperation not only at the government level but also in public, business, and educational sectors.

Also, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif will visit Japan on August 17 for a five-day official trip, where she will address an investment conference and meet with senior Japanese government officials and business leaders. Her aim is to introduce investment opportunities in Punjab and enhance cooperation in trade, technology, education, and agriculture sectors.