Class 10 results 2025 in Punjab today – how to check online

LAHORE – All educational boards across Punjab are set to announce the Matric (Class 10) results for 2025 today, July 24, as students eagerly await their scores.

Thousands of students from across the province are anxiously waiting for their matriculation results, which will play a key role in shaping their academic future.

The class 10 results will help students decide their next steps, including which stream to pursue in intermediate—science, commerce, or humanities. Many are also considering admission to colleges or vocational institutes, depending on their marks.

All nine Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab will announce the matric results at 10:00 am.

Website

Candidates can check their class ten results by visiting the official websites of their respective boards.

BISE Lahore

Bahawalpur Board

Dera Ghazi Khan Board

Faisalabad Board

Gujranwala Board

Multan Board

Rawalpindi Board

Sahiwal Board

Sargodha Board

Results through SMS

Results can be checked via SMS by sending their Roll Number to the designated SMS code of the respective board. Following are the SMS code of all boards:

BISE Lahore 800291

BISE Rawalpindi 800296

BISE Gujranwala 800299

BISE Faisalabad 800240

BISE Sargodha 800290

BISE Multan 800293

BISE DG Khan 800295

BISE Bahawalpur 800298

BISE Sahiwal 800292

Results through Gazette

The students can also check the results through official gazette, which is available on official website of all boards.