Gold Rates in Pakistan Today, 24 July 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan recorded significant increase in local market in line with rising global rates amid US tariff talks with other countries.

According to the Saraffa Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola surged by Rs3,700 and stood at 364,900 while the rate for 10 grams stood at Rs312,842.

Gold is a valuable commodity widely traded in global markets. Known for its rarity and durability, gold has been used for centuries as a store of value and hedge against inflation. It is traded in various forms, including physical bullion, futures contracts, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Investors often turn to gold during economic uncertainty, as it tends to retain value when other assets decline. Major trading centers include London, New York, and Shanghai. Gold prices are influenced by factors like interest rates, currency strength, and geopolitical events, making it a crucial component of diversified investment portfolios.

In international market, the gold price also remained steady at $3,387 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Price Silver Rate Karachi 364,900 Rs4,035 Lahore 364,900 Rs4,035 Islamabad 364,900 Rs4,035 Peshawar 364,900 Rs4,035 Quetta 364,900 Rs4,035 Sialkot 364,900 Rs4,035 Hyderabad 364,900 Rs4,035 Faisalabad 364,900 Rs4,035

However, the rates of per tola and ten gram silver increased by Rs46 and Rs39 to Rs.4,035 and Rs.3,498 respectively.

Market experts attribute the ongoing volatility to uncertain trends in global bullion trading and the fluctuating value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.