Matric Results 2025: How to Check 10th Class Result Online, via SMS and Gazette

ISLAMABAD – The moment of truth is finally here as Matric Result 2025 is slated to be announced tomorrow, Thursday, July 24, at 10:00 AM.

Thousanda of students are counting down the hours with a mix of excitement, nerves, and hope, as this result plays a pivotal role in shaping their future academic journey.

Matric Results Check Online 2025

First, visit BISE Lahore or Other board’s website.

Second, Enter your roll number in the result search box.

Click on the submit button to view your marksheet, you can also take print for record

If BISE site is slow or unaccesable due to heavy traffic, use the SMS service

Matric Results Check with SMS

Type your roll number.

Send it to the code assigned to your board.

Receive your result within seconds.

SMS Codes for All Punjab Boards

Board SMS Code Lahore 800291 Gujranwala 800299 Rawalpindi 800296 Multan 800293 Sahiwal 800292 Faisalabad 800240 Sargodha 800290 DG Khan 800295 Bahawalpur 800298

Matric Result is always exciting as it is more than just grades. Whether you are looking to start medical, engineering, arts, or commerce, tomorrow marks the beginning of your next chapter.