Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Matric Results 2025: How to Check 10th Class Result Online, via SMS and Gazette

Matric Results 2025 How To Check 10th Class Result Online Via Sms And Gazette

ISLAMABAD – The moment of truth is finally here as Matric Result 2025 is slated to be announced tomorrow, Thursday, July 24, at 10:00 AM.

Thousanda of students are counting down the hours with a mix of excitement, nerves, and hope, as this result plays a pivotal role in shaping their future academic journey.

Matric Results Check Online 2025

  • First, visit BISE Lahore or Other board’s website.
  • Second, Enter your roll number in the result search box.
  • Click on the submit button to view your marksheet, you can also take print for record

If BISE site is slow or unaccesable due to heavy traffic, use the SMS service

Matric Results Check with SMS

  • Type your roll number.
  • Send it to the code assigned to your board.
  • Receive your result within seconds.

SMS Codes for All Punjab Boards

Board SMS Code
Lahore 800291
Gujranwala 800299
Rawalpindi 800296
Multan 800293
Sahiwal 800292
Faisalabad 800240
Sargodha 800290
DG Khan 800295
Bahawalpur 800298

Matric Result 2025 Date To Be Finalised By Punjab Boards Today

Matric Result is always exciting as it is more than just grades. Whether you are looking to start medical, engineering, arts, or commerce, tomorrow marks the beginning of your next chapter.

BISE Lahore Matric Toppers 2025 – Class 10 Results

Latest News

Popular News

Get Alerts
© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer