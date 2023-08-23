Nawaz Sharif, the supreme leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-N, has said that a former chief justice and his “cronies” within the Supreme Court played an active role in his arrest, disqualification, and dismantling of his government. Moreover, he alleged that the present chief justice, Justice Umar Ata Bandial is providing protection to an individual implicated in embezzling billions of rupees.

“The chief justice is well aware that this person [Imran Khan] has wreaked havoc on Pakistan’s economy, ethics, and culture. He has propagated violence and repeatedly violated the Constitution,” said Nawaz while speaking to journalists outside his Avenfield residence in London on Wednesday. He said that the chief justice was putting his own future at stake by safeguarding the PTI chief.