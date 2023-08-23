Tariq Saeed Peshawar

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir has declared that terrorists as well as their facilitators and abettors working on the nefarious agenda to destabilize Pakistan will be hunted down till the time they surrender to the state.

“Terrorists, their affiliates and abettors working on the behest of hostile agenda to destabilize Pakistan will be hunted down until their surrender to the State of Pakistan,” COAS Munir emphasized while interacting with the troops and officers in Asmaan Manza area of South Waziristan tribal district on Wednesday.

As many as six soldiers of the Pakistan army, it may be recalled, had embraced Shahadat during bloody clashes with the terrorists in Sherwangi Asmaan Manza area of the South Waziristan tribal district in Tuesday. In the retaliatory fire the security forces, however, gunned down at least four insurgents and wounded two others.

Upon arrival, the COAS was given a detailed briefing on the prevailing security situation including ongoing intelligence and counter-terrorism operations. Says an Inter Services Public Relations communiqué issued Wednesday. He was also accompanied by the Corps Commander Peshawar who received the Army Chief upon arrival.

During his visit, COAS Munir interacted with officers and troops deployed in the area and appreciated their “unflinching resolve in fighting the menace of terrorism”.

Speaking on the occasion, the army chief said that Shuhadas were the country’s pride and their sacrifices will not go in vain till the return of complete peace and stability in Pakistan.