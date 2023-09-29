Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) QaziFaez Isa Thursday expressed annoyance after multiple petitioners seeking a review of the Supreme Court’s 2019 verdict against the Faizabad sit-in decided to withdraw their pleas. He observed that “we haven’t learnt a lesson from the incidents of Faizabad sit-in and May 12,” the CJP QaziFaez Isa adjourned the hearing of various review petitions until Nov 1.

The CJP was heading the three-day bench hearing review petitions filed by the federal government, Pemra, IB and others against the decision written by him in 2017. The CJP asked tough questions from the lawyers of various petitioners that whether the apex court’s order was carried out. CJP asked AGP MansoorUsman why he was withdrawing the petition. The AGP replied that he had received an order from authorities. The CJP asked him to openly reveal the name of those who ordered him to withdraw the plea. Why are you afraid of speaking the truth? CJP Isa asked the AGP.

The review petitions in the case were filed by the Ministry of Defence, the Intelligence Bureau, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the MuttahidaQaumi Movement (MQM), Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and EjazulHaq.