Civil society decries FIR against IWMB’s former chairperson, urges action against vested interests

Facing wrath of bureaucracy for implementing SC’s orders on MHNP

Civil society leaders, environmentalists, and rights activists have strongly condemned what they called the continuing harassment of former Chairperson of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB), Rina Saeed Khan by vested interests.

At a webinar organized by Devcom-Pakistan Saturday the participants appealed to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) Mr Yahya Afridi to take urgent notice of what they described as retaliatory persecution orchestrated by powerful bureaucratic circles which could not bear her implementation of the apex court’s orders on restoration of the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP). The webinar was convened in response to the Federal Investigation Agency’s registration of a case against Rina Saeed Khan, which civil society representatives said was a “vindictive move to punish her for upholding the law and protecting public land of the Margalla Hills National Park.” The participants highlighted that Rina had acted strictly within the framework of the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s directives, ensuring the removal of illegal encroachments and the restoration of the national park’s natural ecosystem.

At the outset, Devcom-Pakistan Executive Director Munir Ahmed called registration of case against Rina S Khan “an alarming attempt to reverse the gains of environmental justice made under the Supreme Court’s leadership. When honest officials and citizens are targeted for implementing the law, it sends a chilling message across all institutions,” he said. “We appeal to the Prime Minister to intervene immediately, and to the Supreme Court to take suo motu notice of this retaliatory persecution influenced by powerful bureaucrats. Environmental protection is a non-political cause, and we need unity among all citizens who care about the planet. This is not about one person; it’s about defending justice, law, and our shared natural heritage.”

“My actions have always been motivated by a commitment to protect the environment and wildlife,” Rina said during the session adding, “I have never misused my authority nor engaged in corruption. What is happening now is pure retaliation for implementing the Supreme Court’s orders to restore Margalla Hills National Park’s (MHNP) in its original form and standing up against those exploiting public lands. Rina recounted the personal and professional challenges she has faced, including harassment, intimidation, and legal victimization. “I was even offered a position on a government wildlife board recently, which I saw as an opportunity to continue working for the environment,” she added. “But instead of encouragement, I am being targeted for doing my duty honestly. I will continue to fight, not just for myself, but for every environmental defender who refuses to bow before vested interests.”

Participants agreed that the campaign against Rina was part of a broader effort to discourage environmental law enforcement and weaken the autonomy of the IWMB, which has played a pivotal role in wildlife protection and conservation. They warned that such actions could set a dangerous precedent, allowing corporate and bureaucratic interests to undermine judicial authority and civic accountability. Asif Shuja Khan, former Director General of the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency, stressed that “the implementation of green laws and Supreme Court orders requires strong political and administrative will.” He added, “The Prime Minister and key ministers must stand with those enforcing the law rather than those violating it. Harassing officers or citizens for protecting the environment is a national disgrace and must stop immediately.”