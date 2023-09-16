ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday filed a petition in Islamabad High Court (IHC) to seek bail in the cipher case.

The former prime minister, who is currently detained at Attock Jail on judicial remand in the cipher case, has sought relief from the high court after his bail plea was rejected by the trial court.

A special court on Thursday rejected bail applications of Imran Khan and the party’s vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case.

Special court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain announced the verdict after hearing arguments from both sides.

However, the same court established under the Official Secrets Act approved PTI leader Asad Umar’s bail in the case related to US cipher after a prosecutor told the judge that his arrest was not required at this stage.

Judge Zulqarnain approved the PTI leader’s bail against the surety bond of Rs50,000 and also noted that Umar expressed willingness to join the cipher probe but the prosecution did not investigate him in the case.

“If Asad Umar’s arrest is required, the FIA will proceed according to law,” the judge ordered. He also directed the FIA to inform the PTI leader in advance before arresting him in the case.