Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast partly cloudy, warm and humid weather for Karachi on Saturday evening/night and Sunday.

According to the synoptic situation, moderate monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal are penetrating the upper/central parts of Pakistan.

A westerly wave is also likely to enter the upper parts of the country from today.

Under the influence of these conditions, mainly hot and humid weather is likely in most districts of Sindh on Saturday evening/night and the following two days.

However, rain-wind/ thundershower is expected in Mithi, Tharparkar, Nagarparkar, Umarkot, Mirpur Khas, Khairpur and Sanghar during the period.

In Karachi, partly cloudy, warm and humid weather is likely on Saturday evening/night and Sunday and scattered rains on Monday.

Maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 34-36 degrees Celsius on Sunday and 35-37 C on Monday.

The minimum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 26-28 C on Sunday and Monday.

Relative humidity will remain in the range of 75-85 per cent in the morning and 60-70 per cent in the evening.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed in most districts of the province during the last 24 hours.

Dadu remained the hottest place in the province where mercury rose as high as 41 C.

In Karachi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 85 per cent.