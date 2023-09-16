LAHORE – Every citizen of Pakistan is entitled to machine readable passport for traveling abroad, subject to completion of all requirements.

Directorate General of Immigration & Passports, the attached department of Ministry of Interior, is the competent authority to issue the passport to Pakistani citizens.

Inland applicants can visit the designated offices or apply online while the overseas Pakistanis can visit the offices of the Pakistan missions in their respective countries for renewal of their passports or apply for new passport for their newborn children.

A huge number of Pakistani expatriates are settled in Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE). The passport fee for overseas nationals in Saudi Arabia and UAE is following;