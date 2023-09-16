Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno has said that digital promotions can increase business sales by 35 percent.

Recognizing the value of promoting products on digital platforms, Uno urged business actors to use digital marketing to build strong brands and expand their market reach.

“We see how promotion through digital platforms can increase sales by 35 percent, open business opportunities, and create 4.4 million new jobs in 2024,” he said in a statement released on Friday.

People spend 8–9 hours on social media daily, with 35–40 percent of that time spent on e-commerce applications, he said.—Antara