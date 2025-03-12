China vows firm support to Pakistan in combating terrorism

UN, US, EU, Iran condemn attack on train

China on Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Jaffar Express in Balochistan and vowed to continue its firm support to Pakistan in combating terrorism, maintaining solidarity, social stability and protecting the safety of civilians.

“We noted the reports and strongly condemn this terrorist attack,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said during her regular briefing in response to a question regarding a terrorist attack on a train carrying over 450 passengers in Balochistan province.

She said that China firmly opposes terrorism in any form and added: “We will continue to firmly support Pakistan in combating terrorism, maintaining solidarity and social stability and protecting the safety of civilians.”

China stands ready to strengthen counter terrorism and security cooperation with Pakistan and jointly keep the region peaceful, secure and stable, she added.

Agencies add: The United States has also condemned the terrorist attack on the train and the hostage-taking of passengers, claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army.

“We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the victims, their families, and all those affected by this horrific act,” the US Embassy Islamabad said in a post on X.“

The Pakistani people deserve to live free from violence and fear.

The United States will remain a steadfast partner of Pakistan in its efforts to ensure the safety and security of all its citizens.

We stand in solidarity with Pakistan during this difficult time,” it concluded.

In his regular news briefing in New York, the UN Secretary-General’s Spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric said the UN is closely monitoring the evolving situation.

“We’ve just seen the reports; We, of course, condemn any hostage taking, and we call on those who’ve taken people hostage to release them at once,” Stephane Dujarric, said in response to a question at the regular noon briefing in New York.

“But,” he added, “We’re going to keep following the situation as it evolves.”

The European Union’s Ambassador Riina Kionka also condemned the attack in a post on social media platform X, stating, “We strongly condemn the terrorist attack in Balochistan.”

She extended sympathies to the Pakistani people and the affected families, expressing deep concern for the hostages and calling for their immediate release, as the situation remains uncertain.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ismail Baghaei has strongly condemned the hostage-taking incident involving a passenger train in Balochistan, expressing deep concern over the endangerment of innocent civilians.

In an official statement, Baghaei reaffirmed Iran’s principled stance against all forms of terrorism and violent extremism.

He extended solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan during this difficult time.

Furthermore, he reiterated Iran’s readiness to provide any necessary assistance to help end the terrorist act and ensure the safety of those affected.

Meanwhile, Iranian embassy in Islamabad has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the passenger train in Balochistan, where innocent civilians including women, children, and the elderly were taken hostage.

The embassy denounced the assault as a ‘cowardly crime against humanity’ emphasizing that targeting civilians and disrupting vital transportation infrastructure constitutes a grave violation of human rights and international norms.