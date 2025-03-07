AGL53.96▼ -4.63 (-0.08%)AIRLINK177.92▲ 0.92 (0.01%)BOP12.88▲ 0.07 (0.01%)CNERGY7.58▲ 0.09 (0.01%)DCL9.39▲ 0.23 (0.03%)DFML47▲ 2.15 (0.05%)DGKC126.68▲ 4.35 (0.04%)FCCL45.99▲ 3.97 (0.09%)FFL15.16▲ 0.32 (0.02%)HUBC132.04▲ 2.53 (0.02%)HUMNL13.29▲ 0.33 (0.03%)KEL4.46▲ 0.02 (0.00%)KOSM6.06▲ 0 (0.00%)MLCF56.63▲ 2.12 (0.04%)NBP81.56▲ 0.27 (0.00%)OGDC223.84▲ 1.26 (0.01%)PAEL41.51▲ 0.21 (0.01%)PIBTL9.88▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)PPL186.63▲ 2.64 (0.01%)PRL34.9▲ 0.59 (0.02%)PTC23.53▲ 0.19 (0.01%)SEARL94.96▲ 3.89 (0.04%)TELE7.87▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL32.08▲ 0.1 (0.00%)TPLP10.93▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TREET21.09▲ 0.34 (0.02%)TRG59.2▲ 0.48 (0.01%)UNITY29.28▼ -0.14 (0.00%)WTL1.35▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

China rejects Trump’s plan to occupy Gaza, announces support for Egypt, Arab countries

BEIJING – China on Friday strongly rejected US President Donald Trump’s plan to occupy Gaza and announced its support for Egypt and Arab countries’ peace initiative.

During a press conference in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, “Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people and is an inseparable part of Palestinian territory,”.

The Chinese Foreign Minister further stated that any forcible change in the status of Gaza would lead to further instability and chaos in the region. He called on the international community to respect the rights of the Palestinians and ensure a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Wang Yi once again reiterated China’s support for the establishment of a Palestinian state and a two-state solution, stating that this is the only way to resolve the Middle East conflict.

He urged all Palestinian groups to adhere to the “Beijing Declaration” and maintain unity to strengthen the Palestinian cause.

The Chinese Foreign Minister said that China will always stand with the people of the Middle East and continue its efforts for justice, peace, and development.

He urged global powers to act in the best interests of the people of Gaza by immediately ensuring a ceasefire and increasing humanitarian aid.

Saudi Arabia rejects Trump’s Gaza plan, reaffirms call for independent Palestinian state

 

Web Desk Staff

