New transfer fee structure for properties notified [Check Details]

The fee structure for transfer of commercial and residential properties has been revised up in Peshawar, the capital city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The move, which aims at generating more revenue, would put additional burden on public besides affecting the property business.

The Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) has issued a notification in this regard as the transfer rates have been doubled.

Plots Transfer Rates Update

Three-marla residential plot – Transfer fee increased to Rs22,500 from Rs11,250.

Up to 7-marla plots – Transfer fee fixed at Rs63,000 as compared to previous Rs31,500.

Up to 2-Kanal plots – People will pay Rs312,000 in wake of transfer fee as compared to previous Rs156,000.

One-Kanal Commercial Plot – The transfer fee has been increased to Rs1.2 million from Rs600,000.

Shop – The transfer fee for shops jacked up to Rs600 per square feet from Rs300.