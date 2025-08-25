China hails Pakistan Army

IN a statement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has reaffirmed the country’s close relations with Pakistan, calling the Pakistani military a key contributor to regional stability and a steadfast partner in strengthening Sino-Pak ties.

In the context of the meeting of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir during former’s recent visit to Pakistan, the statement quoted the FM as describing the Pakistan Army a pillar of national stability and a strong guardian of Pakistan-China friendship and cooperation.

What the Chinese Minister said was an undisputable reality as throughout the history of friendship between the two countries spanning over seven decades, Pakistan Army has fully backed all moves aimed at taking the fruitful relationship to new heights. There is, in fact, national consensus in Pakistan to forge multi-dimensional ties with China and all moves towards this cherished objective are supported and facilitated by the defence forces. It was with this spirit and resolve that the Pakistan Army took no time in creating a new security division to provide tangible security cover to all activities and initiatives under the umbrella of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). This initiative had vital significance in the backdrop of threats posed to the historic project by our external and internal enemies. The strong defence linkages between the two countries proved their worth in the recent conflict with India as Chinese-supplied military hardware helped inflict crushing defeat on an enemy that was overwhelmed by the illusion of its conventional superiority. There is clear willingness on the part of China to further diversify not only economic but also military cooperation as evident by the remarks made by Mr. Wang Yi. Touching on broader strategic concerns, the Chinese FM emphasized the importance of the partnership amid shifting global dynamics, pointing out that promoting strong Pakistan-China relations was highly beneficial for regional peace and stability. The army chief also pledged continued support for deepening the Pakistan-China friendship and furthering development through mutual cooperation. Ground realities and our experience necessitate the need to plan and execute joint ventures to solidify defence cooperation and thwart designs of the enemy.