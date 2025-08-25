Unseen routes of HIV spread

IN Pakistan, HIV is rapidly spreading; it would be no wrong to term the status of HIV in Pakistan as ‘tip of the iceberg.’

Being a signatory of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Pakistan is committed to stopping the spread of HIV. As per CDC guidelines, you can get HIV if you have anal or vaginal sex with someone who has HIV without using protection (like condoms or medicine to prevent HIV). You can also get HIV from sharing needles, syringes or other drug injection equipment (for example, cookers) with someone who has HIV. You can pass HIV to your baby during pregnancy, childbirth and nursing (breastfeeding).

So much emphasis has been placed on streamlining hospitals to control infection of HIV, but strong potential venues of HIV have been ignored. That’s why Pakistan has entered into a concentrated epidemic phase. HIV is a behavioral disease; behaviors such as unprotected sex and sharing needles are major routes of HIV transmission. Why are authorities not bothered about the booming industry of aesthetics clinics and beauty salons? They are the strong potential venues of the spreading of HIV.

Beauty salon workers lack adequate knowledge, attitudes and safe practices regarding HIV prevention. The improper practices, such as inadequate sterilization and sharing non-sterile tools, significantly increase the risk of HIV transmission. Any process that allows or exposes people to blood contact increases the risk of HIV transmission. HIV is very powerful and even 0.3 ml of blood is sufficient to spread the virus. Manicures, pedicures, waxing, shaving, electrolysis and tattooing can lead to HIV risk in the view of settings of salons where staff is not trained and totally unaware about sterilization techniques.

Similarly aesthetic clinics and hair transplant centres need thorough inspection and evaluation whether the doctor, who is practicing, has got board certified post graduate qualification in relevant field? Sadly many aesthetic clinics are devoid of board certified post graduate qualified doctor in relevant field, Board certified post graduate qualification is a basic necessary requirement to practice aesthetic clinic. Lacking that ultimately leads to discrepancies in aesthetic procedures in the view of infection control and prevention; posing risk of spread of HIV and other blood-borne infections.

The current Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal and his team seem to be committed to bringing various reforms to healthcare and now he has also included professor of public health Dr. Ayesha Isani Majeed as Federal Director General of Health. It is a great step to bring reforms in healthcare, keeping in view her track record of being the most honest, clean, efficient and competent officer in PIMS and various public health projects like the national HIV and AIDS control program and breast cancer screening projects, where she delivered outstanding results with integrity and professionalism.

To address strong potential venues of HIV spread, public health authorities must prioritize educational interventions to improve the knowledge of therapists and beauty salon workers about HIV/AIDS transmission and prevention. Mandatory training workshops on safe practices, decontamination techniques and use of disposable razors should be enforced. Regulations and regular inspections must ensure barbershops, beauty salons and aesthetic clinics follow hygiene standards. Such efforts could significantly reduce the risk of HIV and other blood-borne infections. Policymakers and healthcare organizations must act immediately to implement these measures to streamline aesthetics clinics and beauty salons and help stop the spread of HIV.

—The writer is a medical doctor and fitness geek and is passionate about public health and human rights.