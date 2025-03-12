LESCO to start Inverter Fan distribution soon to Save 5,000 MW of Electricity

LAHORE – The Inverter Fan distribution initiative by Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) is set to save 5,000 MW of electricity on an annual basis.

The Electricity Supply Company announced plans to convert 8 crore conventional fans to inverter technology to cut electricity consumption and save approximately 5,000 MW of electricity annually.

The proposal has been submitted to LESCO’s Board of Directors (BoD) for final approval. After getting nod from BoD, LESCO’s chief will formally ink an agreement with National Energy Conservation Authority (NECA), for the distribution of new inverter fans to consumers.

Inverter Fans distribution by LESCO

Under the new plan, consumers will have option to choose whether they want to purchase the inverter fans. To ensure transparency, Sharif-led federal government requested LESCO to provide electricity bill records for the past three years. The inverter fans will be distributed after careful scrutiny of these records.

The new plan was formed as conventional fans consume a lot of electricity due to inefficient motor designs and outdated materials. The government is also offering consumers the opportunity to purchase the new inverter fans through easy installment plans.

This initiative marks a key effort in reducing the country’s electricity demand while providing more energy-efficient solutions to consumers.