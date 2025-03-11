Chicken meat being sold at Rs700 to Rs725 per kg amid price hike in Lahore

LAHORE – The chicken meat prices on Monday spiraled out of control as the official rate is Rs595 per kilogram, yet it is being sold in the market for Rs700 to Rs725 per kilogram.

The farmers are not providing chicken at the official rates which is why they are unable to sell the meant at the lower prices.

The local citizens expressed serious concerns over increase of more than Rs100 in the price of chicken and demanded the authorities to ensure the sale of chicken at the official rates.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza took a strict notice of the situation and issued instructions to assistant commissioners and price magistrates to ensure the implementation of the official rates.

He warned that all those selling chicken and other items at inflated prices would face heavy fines and action.

Meanwhile, following the deputy Commissioner’s directives, the price control magistrates turned out to be active against the profiteers, and a strict monitoring of essential goods prices is underway. A fine of Rs78, 000 has been imposed for the 70 violations.

The DC said that provision of relief to the public is their top priority, and they would not be left at the mercy of the profiteers. The special monitoring of prices is being carried out during Ramadan to protect the citizens from sky-rocketing inflation and high prices.