Bilawal appreciates CM Maryam Nawaz’s efforts amid Punjab Flood Crisis

LAHORE – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited flood-affected areas in Punjab, distributing ration bags to victims at the Ganda Singh Wala border.

During his visit, the former foreign minister spoke with farmers and flood victims, highlighting extensive destruction caused by the floods and urging the federal government to support the provincial administration.

“Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and her team are working tirelessly, but the provincial government alone cannot manage such widespread devastation,” Bilawal said, noting that Punjab’s farmers have suffered the most. He called for an agricultural emergency, provision of seeds and fertilizers, and support for victims through the Benazir Income Support Program.

Bilawal lamented India for violating international law by refusing to share water data under the Indus Waters Treaty, demanding compliance or the return of rivers to Pakistan.

In similar update, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz chaired long special meeting to plan comprehensive flood rehabilitation package. She directed Urban Unit, Board of Revenue, and other departments to take immediate action. A high-level committee has been formed to conduct surveys for flood-affected farmers, with digital recording to ensure transparency.

Punjab CM announced plans to set up temporary camps in each district for families unable to return home, providing separate facilities for men and women along with food, clean water, and other essentials. She stressed removal of encroachments from water channels and designated rivers and streams as red zones to prevent future construction.

Maryam reaffirmed her commitment to flood victims, saying, “I cannot rest until families are resettled. Their expectations are both my honor and responsibility.” She also stressed the need for a long-term flood prevention master plan in Punjab to mitigate recurring damages.