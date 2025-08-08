Pakistan opt to bowl first against West Indies in ODI series opener

TRINIDAD – Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan has won the toss and opted to bowl first against West Indies in the ODI series opener here at Brian Lara Cricket Academy Ground on Friday evening.

West Indies Playing XI: 1 Brandon King, 2 Evin Lewis, 3 Keacy Carty, 4 Shai Hope (Capt, wk), 5 Sherfane Rutherford, 6 Roston Chase, 7 Romario Shepherd, 8 Gudakesh Motie, 9 Shamar Joseph, 10 Jayden Seales, 11 Jediah Blades

Pakistan Playing XI: 1 Abdullah Shafique, 2 Saim Ayub, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Mohammad Rizwan (capt, wk), 5 Salman Agha, 6 Hasan Nawaz, 7 Hussain Talat, 8 Faheem Ashraf, 9 Shaheen Afridi, 10 Naseem Shah, 11 Sufiyan Muqeem