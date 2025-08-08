Electricity Protected Category to cover up to 300 Units in Pakistan; full details here

ISLAMABAD – Another move to ease burden on struggling households, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered high-level committee to overhaul the “protected consumers” electricity billing system.

Under current rules, consumers who exceed 200 units, even by a single unit, are slapped with an outrageous Rs 5,000 hike on their monthly bills for six whole months, sparking outrage across the nation. But now, relief could be on the horizon.

Sources reveal the committee is seriously considering raising the protected unit limit from 200 to 301 units, potentially saving countless families from financial hardship. The Prime Minister has been personally briefed on the issue, responding swiftly to mounting protests and demands from lawmakers who call the current system unfair and punishing for minor overuse.

The hefty penalty might soon apply only to the month in which the limit is crossed, not for half a year! This could mark a landmark victory for ordinary consumers long trapped in a system many call unjust.

Stay tuned as the committee prepares to present its recommendations to the Cabinet—this could be the end of the 200-unit tyranny, giving millions a chance to breathe easier and save their hard-earned money.

The government’s determination to protect low-income households and ease their financial woes has never been clearer. This could be the game-changer electricity consumers have been waiting for.

Protected Electricity Consumers

Millions of electricity users in Pakistan are facing tough situation as crossing the 200-unit electricity usage mark could slap them with soaring bills. Consumers who stay under this limit enjoy lower rates as “protected consumers,” but just one month of exceeding 200 units forces them into the “non-protected” category, where tariffs skyrocket.

This strict rule means many families, even those slightly over the threshold, are hit with massive bill hikes, adding to their financial strain. The divide between protected and non-protected consumers is widening, sparking outrage and calls for urgent reform.