Expected schedule of Eidul Fitr 2025 holidays in Pakistan

LAHORE – The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has announced the commencement of the holy month of Ramazan in Pakistan from March 2 (Monday).

Muslims in the South Asian country are now gearing up to observe the month of fasting with religious zeal and zests while gossips regarding schedule of Eidul Fitr 2025 holidays have also begun.

Eidul Fitr is celebrated by Muslims worldwide as it marks the end of Ramazan. The holy event is celebrated for three days while the federal government used to announce public holidays on these days.

According to SUPARCO, the holy month of fasting would be 29-day long as it would end on March 30. It has predicted that Eidul Fitr would fall on March 31.

If the Shawaal moon does not sight on March 30, the Eid festivities would begin from April 1.

Eidul Fitr 2025 Holidays Schedule

People are expected to observe five or six holidays on account of Eidul Fitr holidays. The government used to announce three public holidays to celebrate the event.

If Eid falls on March 31, there will be three holidays till April 2. However, people will enjoy five holidays in this case as these comes along two weekly offs (Saturday and Sunday).

If Eid falls on April 1, there will be public holidays till April 3. Technically, people are likely to get six holidays starting from Saturday (March 29).