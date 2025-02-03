AGL48.7▼ -1.87 (-0.04%)AIRLINK192.46▼ -3.92 (-0.02%)BOP10.23▲ 0.12 (0.01%)CNERGY7.53▼ -0.22 (-0.03%)DCL8.66▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DFML47.68▼ -1.18 (-0.02%)DGKC106.98▼ -0.47 (0.00%)FCCL38.1▲ 0 (0.00%)FFL15.41▼ -0.33 (-0.02%)HUBC128.08▼ -2.3 (-0.02%)HUMNL13.77▲ 0.04 (0.00%)KEL4.44▼ -0.16 (-0.03%)KOSM6.21▲ 0.02 (0.00%)MLCF44.62▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)NBP70.52▼ -0.32 (0.00%)OGDC202.69▼ -3.82 (-0.02%)PAEL37.95▼ -1.82 (-0.05%)PIBTL7.84▼ -0.15 (-0.02%)PPL175.05▼ -3.86 (-0.02%)PRL37.34▼ -1.59 (-0.04%)PTC23.45▼ -0.86 (-0.04%)SEARL104.89▼ -4.38 (-0.04%)TELE8.27▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)TOMCL33.58▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)TPLP12.13▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TREET21.41▼ -0.8 (-0.04%)TRG63.98▼ -0.78 (-0.01%)UNITY30.68▲ 0.06 (0.00%)WTL1.63▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Champions Trophy 2025 Dubai Tickets Book Online
DUBAI – Wait to book tickets for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is over as the tournament will be held in Pakistan, and United Arab Emirates UAE. Fans are excited for Pakistan vs India game which is slated for February 23.

Tickets for Dubai matches start at AED125, which is Rs9500, and physical tickets for Pakistan matches are available at TCS centers.

The top cricket body on Monday opened sale of tickets for the highly anticipated ICC Champions Trophy and those desperately looking to watch India’s three group-stage matches can book tickets now.

Champions Trophy Tickets 2025

For more information and to buy tickets, visit https://www.iccchampionstrophy.com/tickets

Tickets for the key games of the main event garnered wide attention as the last encounter occurred during 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in Ahmedabad, while their most recent Champions Trophy meeting saw Pakistan defeat India in the 2017 final. The ongoing ICC event promises thrilling games as fans are already on their toes with star players like Babar Azam, and Virat Kohli.

Men in Green will enter Champions Trophy 2025 campaign on February 19 in port city against Kiwis and India’s campaign begins on February 20 against Bangladesh, followed by their final group-stage match against New Zealand on March 2, both at the Dubai International Stadium, which will also host Semi-final 1.

The 2-weeks action will continue over two weeks, with 15 matches between top eight teams.

Second leg of Champion Trophy 2025 tour begins today in Pakistan

Web Desk (Lahore)

