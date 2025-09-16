Cement prices in Pakistan drop – Check per bag rates in September 2025

ISLAMABAD – Cement prices recorded a slight decrease in average retail rates in northern cities of Pakistan, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

During the week ending September 11, the average retail price of a 50kg cement bag in northern Pakistan was recorded at Rs1,390, showing a 0.07 percent decrease from the previous week’s price of Rs1,391 (week ending September 4).

In contrast, no change was noted in cement prices across the southern cities, where the average retail price remained steady at Rs1,443 per bag for both weeks.

Cement Prices by City

Following are the cement prices in northern region:

Islamabad: Rs. 1,367

Rawalpindi: Rs. 1,372

Gujranwala: Rs. 1,420

Sialkot: Rs. 1,410

Lahore: Rs. 1,443

Faisalabad: Rs. 1,380

Sargodha: Rs. 1,370

Multan: Rs. 1,424

Bahawalpur: Rs. 1,450

Peshawar: Rs. 1,350

Bannu: Rs. 1,300

Southern Region

Karachi: Rs. 1,367

Hyderabad: Rs. 1,427

Sukkur: Rs. 1,465

Larkana: Rs. 1,407

Quetta: Rs. 1,510

Khuzdar: Rs. 1,483

The overall trend shows that while prices in the north saw a minor dip, cement costs in the southern markets remained stable.