Cement prices in Pakistan drop – Check per bag rates in September 2025

ISLAMABAD – Cement prices recorded a slight decrease in average retail rates in northern cities of Pakistan, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).
During the week ending September 11, the average retail price of a 50kg cement bag in northern Pakistan was recorded at Rs1,390, showing a 0.07 percent decrease from the previous week’s price of Rs1,391 (week ending September 4).
In contrast, no change was noted in cement prices across the southern cities, where the average retail price remained steady at Rs1,443 per bag for both weeks.
Cement Prices by City
Following are the cement prices in northern region:
Islamabad: Rs. 1,367
Rawalpindi: Rs. 1,372
Gujranwala: Rs. 1,420
Sialkot: Rs. 1,410
Lahore: Rs. 1,443
Faisalabad: Rs. 1,380
Sargodha: Rs. 1,370
Multan: Rs. 1,424
Bahawalpur: Rs. 1,450
Peshawar: Rs. 1,350
Bannu: Rs. 1,300
Southern Region
Karachi: Rs. 1,367
Hyderabad: Rs. 1,427
Sukkur: Rs. 1,465
Larkana: Rs. 1,407
Quetta: Rs. 1,510
Khuzdar: Rs. 1,483
The overall trend shows that while prices in the north saw a minor dip, cement costs in the southern markets remained stable.