Asia Cup 2025: ACC seeks middle ground as PCB insists on referee’s removal

ISLAMABAD – The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has stepped in to resolve the standoff after Pakistan demanded the removal of referee Andy Pycroft from the India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken a firm stance, warning that it will not participate in the remaining matches if Pycroft is not replaced.

Meanwhile, Indian media claimed that the ACC is working on a middle-ground solution and has presented several proposals to the PCB.

One of the suggestions under consideration is that Pycroft may be excluded only from Pakistan’s matches while Richie Richardson could be appointed as the match referee in his place.

A day earlier, Pakistan had taken strong exception to the referee’s conduct during the match against India and announced that it would boycott the rest of the Asia Cup if the referee was not changed.