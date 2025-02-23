AGL55.29▼ -1.07 (-0.02%)AIRLINK189.52▼ -0.64 (0.00%)BOP12.77▼ -0.06 (0.00%)CNERGY7.16▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)DCL8.99▼ -0.3 (-0.03%)DFML50.06▼ -0.95 (-0.02%)DGKC116.99▼ -3.92 (-0.03%)FCCL42.12▼ -1.29 (-0.03%)FFL15.54▲ 0.15 (0.01%)HUBC130.09▼ -0.52 (0.00%)HUMNL14.32▲ 0.48 (0.03%)KEL4.67▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)KOSM6.51▼ -0.19 (-0.03%)MLCF46.94▼ -2.57 (-0.05%)NBP75.98▼ -2.21 (-0.03%)OGDC202.75▼ -2.06 (-0.01%)PAEL41.14▲ 0.33 (0.01%)PIBTL8.71▲ 0.02 (0.00%)PPL172.21▼ -2.23 (-0.01%)PRL34.77▲ 0.06 (0.00%)PTC24.85▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)SEARL96.72▼ -1.27 (-0.01%)TELE8.4▲ 0.1 (0.01%)TOMCL32.7▲ 0.7 (0.02%)TPLP11.89▼ -0.29 (-0.02%)TREET23.2▲ 1.05 (0.05%)TRG63.35▲ 1.69 (0.03%)UNITY30.3▼ -0.33 (-0.01%)WTL1.5▲ 0.02 (0.01%)

Special Olympics Pakistan’s marathon promotes persons with disabilities

Special Olympics Pakistans Marathon Promotes Persons With Disabilities
LAHORE – The first-ever marathon brought together various spectrums of society in Lahore on Sunday.

Special Olympics Pakistan (SOP) hosted the ‘1st Faysal Bank SOP Unified Marathon 2025’ in collaboration with Faysal Bank Limited (FBL) to promote the inclusion of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

The expansion demonstrates the growing national commitment to inclusivity and diversity, with Faysal Bank leading the charge as the main sponsor.

Ronak Lakhani, Chairperson of Special Olympics Pakistan, expressed her gratitude: “We are grateful to Faysal Bank’s unwavering support and partnership in bringing the Unified Marathon to Lahore for the first time. The objective is to showcase that inclusivity knows no geographical boundaries and that talent needs to be prioritized on a meritorious and compassionate basis. The enthusiasm and participation from the Lahore community have been overwhelming, proving that Pakistan is ready to embrace all its citizens. And we plan to make it even bigger in the years ahead.”

Yousaf Hussain, President and CEO, of Faysal Bank said, “Lahore’s vibrant spirit and passion for sports make it the perfect backdrop for the Faysal Bank SOP Unified Marathon. This event embodies the values of perseverance, inclusivity, and teamwork—principles that resonate deeply with us at Faysal Bank. By supporting this initiative, we reaffirm our commitment to fostering a more united and empowered society. As we move forward, Faysal Bank will continue to champion platforms that inspire resilience and create opportunities for all.”

As part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives, and in strong support of the State Bank of Pakistan’s drive for financial inclusion of PWDs, Faysal Bank has consistently championed the cause of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) within the financial sector and beyond, and continues to do so by collaborating with like-minded players across the spectrum for the greater good.

Staff Report

