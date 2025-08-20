Punjab boards discontinue hard copies of class 9 results 2025

LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has announced that no hard copies of result cards will be issued for Class 9 students this year.

Instead, students will be able to download free photocopies of their mark sheets from the official board website.

According to the Secretary of BISE Lahore, similar arrangements are also being made for Matric (10th grade) and Second Year (12th grade) students, whose result cards will soon be available online as well.

This move is part of the board’s digital transformation initiative, aimed at improving accessibility and reducing reliance on paper-based documentation.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab boards announced class 9th results. The BISE Lahore said a total of 308,073 students appeared in the first annual examinations of class 9.

Out of total, 138,894 candidates passed, with pass percentage standing at 45.08%.

In the Science Group, a total of 235,247 candidates appeared in the exams, out of which 111,681 managed to clear them as overall pass percentage standing at 47.47%.

In the Arts Group, 72,826 candidates appeared in exams, and 27,213 passed in the results.