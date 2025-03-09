CDA and Islamabad’s green future

Islamabad, Pakistan’s capital, has long been celebrated for its natural beauty, serene landscapes, and lush greenery.

Nestled at the foothills of the Margalla range, the city was designed with a vision of maintaining harmony between urban development and nature.

Wide boulevards, green belts, and tree-lined streets once made Islamabad stand out as one of the most picturesque capitals in the world.

In recent years, however, rapid urbanization and ill-conceived beautification projects have threatened the very essence of the city, replacing its indigenous charm with artificial aesthetics.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA), which is responsible for maintaining and developing Islamabad, seems to be taking the city down a path that prioritizes concrete over nature and exotic plants over native species.

Islamabad’s population has been growing rapidly, with an influx of people from all over the country seeking better employment, education, and living standards. This growth has led to increased housing projects, commercial expansions, and infrastructural developments. While urban expansion is inevitable, the manner in which it is being carried out raises serious concerns. Green spaces are shrinking, indigenous trees are being cut down, and the introduction of foreign plant species, particularly palm trees, signals a dangerous shift in Islamabad’s urban planning idea. These palm trees, reminiscent of the artificial landscapes of Dubai, are neither suited to Islamabad’s climate nor beneficial to its ecosystem. Unlike native trees such as Amaltas, Peepal, Banyan, and Sheesham, which provide shade, support biodiversity, and contribute to a cooler climate, palm trees offer little ecological value. They provide no shade, are water-intensive, and fail to support local bird and insect populations. The CDA’s preference for such ornamental trees over indigenous ones is turning Islamabad into a city of concrete, stripping it of its natural identity and making it more vulnerable to rising temperatures and environmental degradation. Islamabad’s climate has been changing, with increasing temperatures and more erratic weather patterns.

The removal of native trees exacerbates the heat island effect, making summers hotter and more unbearable. In the past, Islamabad’s lush greenery and abundance of local trees played a crucial role in maintaining a pleasant climate. Summers were relatively moderate, and the city frequently experienced rainfall, often every third day during extreme weather conditions. Winters were also more dramatic, with Margalla Hills occasionally witnessing snowfall, adding to the city’s natural charm. Native trees not only help in temperature regulation but also aid in improving air quality and preventing soil erosion. The city’s original planners understood this, which is why the green belts and tree plantation drives of the past focused on local species that thrive in the region’s natural climate. Today, however, in the name of modernization and beautification, this wisdom is being ignored. Islamabad was never meant to be a concrete jungle; it was designed to be a garden city, where nature and urban life coexisted seamlessly. The CDA must wake up to the reality that aesthetics cannot come at the cost of sustainability. Preserving Islamabad’s natural beauty and ecological harmony requires a thoughtful and timely approach from the CDA, ensuring that progress aligns with nature rather than disrupts it. Instead of importing and planting unsuitable exotic species, they should focus on restoring the city’s natural greenery. Native trees should be replanted in abundance, and deforestation in urban areas must be stopped. The city’s parks and green belts should be revitalized with flora that naturally thrives in the region, ensuring that Islamabad remains a heaven for both its residents and its wildlife. Besides, environmental impact assessments should be made mandatory before approving new development projects, ensuring that urban expansion does not come at the cost of nature. Instead of prioritizing grass, seasonal flowers, and paneeri, the CDA should focus on large-scale tree plantations that provide long-term benefits. A structured five-year tree plantation drive should be planned, ensuring that the city’s green cover is restored and expanded sustainably.

Public awareness and community involvement should also be encouraged. Islamabad’s residents take immense pride in their city’s beauty, and many are willing to contribute to its preservation. Tree plantation drives, educational campaigns, and partnerships with environmental organizations can help ensure that citizens play an active role in keeping Islamabad green. The CDA must work with environmental experts, urban planners, and local communities to develop sustainable policies that prioritize nature over artificial aesthetics. The city must not be modelled after deserts but rather nurtured as the green oasis it was always meant to be.

Islamabad has long been a symbol of tranquillity and natural elegance, offering a stark contrast to the bustling, overdeveloped metropolises of the world. This unique identity should not be compromised by flawed planning and fleeting beautification efforts. If the CDA does not act now, Islamabad will lose its lush sceneries, its cool, shaded roads, and the very character that makes it unique. A city is not merely defined by its buildings but by its environment, and Islamabad’s natural beauty must be safeguarded at all costs. The path forward is clear, restore the green, plant native trees, and let Islamabad remain the breathtaking capital it was meant to be.

—The writer is PhD in Political Science, and visiting faculty at QAU Islamabad.