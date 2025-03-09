OIC stands for Gaza

The endorsement by OIC of Arab’s counter proposal for Gaza rebuilding is indeed a pivotal moment, showcasing that the Islamic world stands with Palestinian people in protection of their rights.

This plan offers a realistic and humane approach to rebuilding Gaza without displacing its 2.4 million residents.

In stark contrast to US President Donald Trump’s controversial proposal to take control of Gaza and relocate its Palestinian inhabitants, the OIC’s plan emphasizes restoration and self-governance.

The OIC’s proposal, adopted after emergency discussions in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and ratified by the Arab League in Cairo, is a beacon of hope for the Palestinian people, signaling the beginning of process to restore and rebuild their land without subjecting them to trauma of displacement.

The support this proposal has garnered from European nations specifically the joint backing from Britain, France, Germany and Italy offers an encouraging sign of broader international recognition.

In fact any suggestion of forcibly relocating Palestinian people, whether from Gaza or the West Bank, should be condemned in strongest possible terms.

Such actions amount to ethnic cleansing and must be recognised as war crimes under international law.

Palestinian land belongs to the Palestinian people.

No external force, whether through diplomatic maneuvering or military action, has the right to decide the future of Palestinian people.

The right to self-determination, the fundamental principle of international law, must remain firmly in the hands of the Palestinians.

They alone should have the authority to determine their future, without interference or coercion.

Any proposal that ignore the rights of Palestinians must be met with resolute opposition, not only by Arab and Islamic nations but by global community as a whole.

While the OIC’s endorsement of the Gaza rebuilding plan is an important first step, it is now incumbent upon influential Islamic countries to take further diplomatic action.

The broader international community including the US must be engaged in efforts to garner support for this plan.

The US, in particular, must open its mind to a solution that centers the needs and rights of Palestinian people, rather than continuing to push for displacement or solutions that disregard their basic human dignity.

This is a time for cooperation, not division.

It is critical that international community works collectively to rebuild Gaza, not just as a physical space but as a living testament to resilience of its people.

The OIC endorsed plan offers a path forward that preserves Palestinian lives and land, and it is time for the world to come together to make this vision a reality.