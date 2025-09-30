Cctv Footage Of Quetta Suicide Attack Surfaces Online

QUETTA – Shocking CCTV footage of recent terror attack near Frontier Constabulary (FC) headquarters on Hali Road surfaced online, showing moments leading up to and during the blast.

A coordinated terrorist attack struck the Frontier Constabulary (FC) headquarters near Hali Road in Quetta on Monday, killing 10 people, including two FC personnel, and injuring 32 others. Six terrorists, including the suicide bomber, were also killed during the operation.

The attack was carried out using white Suzuki van loaded with explosives. The suicide bomber, accompanied by five militants disguised in FC uniforms, attempted to storm the headquarters after the blast.

🔴 پاکستان کے شہر کوئٹہ میں زوردار دھماکہ دھماکہ کار بم میں ہوا، جس میں شہادتوں کی تعداد 13 ہو گئی جبکہ 32 شہری زخمی ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/r7FUfuKrms — RTEUrdu (@RTEUrdu) September 30, 2025

Paramilitary forces responded swiftly, neutralizing all attackers and preventing further casualties.

Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to gather more details about the planning and execution of the attack. Security forces continue to investigate the incident and tighten measures around sensitive locations in the city.

Provincial Health Minister confirmed that the injured were immediately shifted to Civil Hospital, Trauma Center, and other hospitals, where emergency services have been activated. Health Secretary Mujeeb-ur-Rehman directed all medical staff to remain on duty to handle the casualties.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Special Operations Quetta, Mohammad Baloch, said that the explosion occurred as the vehicle approached the FC headquarters from Model Town, causing widespread panic and heavy smoke in the area.