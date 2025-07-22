Bushra Bibi’s son Musa Maneka gets Clean Chit after shooting domestic worker

ISLAMABAD – Musa Maneka, son of former first lady Bushra Bibi, has been granted bail after reaching a settlement with the complainant in a shooting case.

The case, which involved allegations that Musa Maneka shot and injured one of his employees, was heard today in the court of Area Magistrate Masood Ahmed Fareedi in Pakpattan. During the hearing, both parties informed the court that a compromise had been reached, following which the magistrate approved Maneka’s bail.

According to the spokesperson for Pakpattan Police, both parties recorded their reconciliation statements before the court. However, police have confirmed that the case will still proceed to trial, during which the statements of both sides will be re-examined.

Musa Maneka is the son of Khawar Maneka and Bushra Bibi, making him the stepson of jailed ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The incident had sparked widespread media attention due to Maneka’s high-profile family ties, while social media users lamented elite capture.

Despite the serious nature of the incident, Musa was earlier seen smiling while being taken into custody. The victim sustained critical injuries and was reportedly denied immediate medical help by the accused.

Authorities found multiple weapons in Musa’s possession, and the District Police Officer vowed that justice would be served regardless of status. The case has sparked debate about elite privilege and accountability in Pakistan.