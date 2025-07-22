Mian Azhar breathes his last at 83; tributes, condolences pour in

LAHORE – Seasoned politician and former Punjab Governor Mian Muhammad Azhar passed away after a prolonged illness. The news of his demise prompted tributes and condolences to pour in.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) shared a post on social media, extending condolences to his son and PTI leader, Hammad Azhar, calling it a profound loss for the political community.

The funeral of seasoned politician will be offered at Qaddafi Stadium after Zuhr prayers, his son said.

اِنَّا لِلّٰہِ وَاِنَّآ اِلَیْہِ رَاجِعُوْنَ حماد اظہر کے والد ایم این اے، سابق گورنر پنجاب میاں محمد اظہر صاحب کا انتقال ہوگیا۔اللہ تعالی جنت الفردوس میں جگہ دے،آمین! pic.twitter.com/MTSJTGFqwb — PTI (@PTIofficial) July 22, 2025

Several politicians paid tribute to Azhar, praising him as a man of “noble character” and noting that his “political and national services” would be remembered for a long time.

Mian Azhar served as Governor of Punjab in early 90s and was first president of Q League. Initially close to Nawaz Sharif, he later broke away to form his own faction.

He then joined Imran Khan’s party and was elected to the National Assembly. He was also a major steel manufacturer and headed Afco Steel Industries. Additionally, he led the Pakistan Football Federation from 1990 to 2003.