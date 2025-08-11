Monday, August 11, 2025

List of Traffic Violation & E-Challan Fines August 2025 Update

LAHORE – Lahore Traffic Police intensified crackdown on traffic violations involving motorcycles and cars. Motorists are now being urged to check the latest penalties and comply with traffic regulations to avoid hefty fines.

Over speeding, for instance, will be fined by of 200 for bikers and 500 for cars. Similarly, carrying passengers beyond the permissible limit in public service vehicles will result in fines of 200 for motorcycles and 500 for cars.

Lahore Challan List 2025

Serious offences like driving on the wrong side of the road carry steep fines of 2000 regardless of the vehicle type, while emitting excessive smoke is also heavily penalized at 2000. The crackdown is particularly strict on licensing violations, with fines of 200 units for motorcycle riders and a significant 2000 units for car drivers found driving without a valid license.

Offence Motorcycle Car/HTV
Over Speeding 200 500
Triple passengers on bike and over carrying in cars 200 500
Violation of traffic signals (Electronic or Manual) 200 500
Overloading a goods vehicle 200 500
Driving a motor vehicle at night without proper lights 200 300
Driving a motor vehicle on the wrong side of the road 2000 2000
Driving a motor vehicle with tinted/covered glasses 200 500
Violation of line/lane/zebra crossing etc. 200 300
Plying a motor vehicle where and when prohibited 200 300
Obstructing traffic 200 500
Reckless and negligent driving 300 500
Driving a motor vehicle without a driving license 200 2000
Using a pressure horn 200 200
Emitting excessive smoke 2000 2000
Driving an unregistered motor vehicle 200 500
Driving in violation of the age limit 200 500
Driving a motor vehicle without a fitness certificate 200
Driving without route permit 200
Riding a two-wheel motorcycle without a crash helmet 2000
Pillion riding by more than two persons 300
Use of hand-held mobile phone while driving 200 500
No seatbelt 200 500
Violation of parking rules 2000 2000
Violation of any other provision of the ordinance or rules 200 300

 

Motorcycle riders face a 2000 fine if caught riding without a crash helmet, a critical safety measure enforced more rigorously than ever.

Other violations such as use of hand-held mobile phones, failure to fasten seat belts, and parking violations now carry fines ranging from Rs200 to 2000 depending on the offence and vehicle type.

Traffic authorities have warned that enforcement will be uncompromising, urging all motorists to stay informed about the updated penalties and to strictly observe traffic laws to ensure safer roads for all.

