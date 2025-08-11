List of Traffic Violation & E-Challan Fines August 2025 Update

LAHORE – Lahore Traffic Police intensified crackdown on traffic violations involving motorcycles and cars. Motorists are now being urged to check the latest penalties and comply with traffic regulations to avoid hefty fines.
Over speeding, for instance, will be fined by of 200 for bikers and 500 for cars. Similarly, carrying passengers beyond the permissible limit in public service vehicles will result in fines of 200 for motorcycles and 500 for cars.
Lahore Challan List 2025
Serious offences like driving on the wrong side of the road carry steep fines of 2000 regardless of the vehicle type, while emitting excessive smoke is also heavily penalized at 2000. The crackdown is particularly strict on licensing violations, with fines of 200 units for motorcycle riders and a significant 2000 units for car drivers found driving without a valid license.
|Offence
|Motorcycle
|Car/HTV
|Over Speeding
|200
|500
|Triple passengers on bike and over carrying in cars
|200
|500
|Violation of traffic signals (Electronic or Manual)
|200
|500
|Overloading a goods vehicle
|200
|500
|Driving a motor vehicle at night without proper lights
|200
|300
|Driving a motor vehicle on the wrong side of the road
|2000
|2000
|Driving a motor vehicle with tinted/covered glasses
|200
|500
|Violation of line/lane/zebra crossing etc.
|200
|300
|Plying a motor vehicle where and when prohibited
|200
|300
|Obstructing traffic
|200
|500
|Reckless and negligent driving
|300
|500
|Driving a motor vehicle without a driving license
|200
|2000
|Using a pressure horn
|200
|200
|Emitting excessive smoke
|2000
|2000
|Driving an unregistered motor vehicle
|200
|500
|Driving in violation of the age limit
|200
|500
|Driving a motor vehicle without a fitness certificate
|200
|—
|Driving without route permit
|200
|—
|Riding a two-wheel motorcycle without a crash helmet
|2000
|—
|Pillion riding by more than two persons
|300
|—
|Use of hand-held mobile phone while driving
|200
|500
|No seatbelt
|200
|500
|Violation of parking rules
|2000
|2000
|Violation of any other provision of the ordinance or rules
|200
|300
Motorcycle riders face a 2000 fine if caught riding without a crash helmet, a critical safety measure enforced more rigorously than ever.
Other violations such as use of hand-held mobile phones, failure to fasten seat belts, and parking violations now carry fines ranging from Rs200 to 2000 depending on the offence and vehicle type.
Traffic authorities have warned that enforcement will be uncompromising, urging all motorists to stay informed about the updated penalties and to strictly observe traffic laws to ensure safer roads for all.
