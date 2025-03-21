AGL66.9▼ -0.72 (-0.01%)AIRLINK182.14▼ -2.57 (-0.01%)BOP11.63▼ -0.49 (-0.04%)CNERGY8.21▲ 0.71 (0.09%)DCL9.26▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)DFML46.06▼ -0.65 (-0.01%)DGKC133.18▼ -1.2 (-0.01%)FCCL47.17▼ -0.35 (-0.01%)FFL16.17▲ 0.02 (0.00%)HUBC143.22▲ 1.64 (0.01%)HUMNL13.41▲ 0.23 (0.02%)KEL4.62▼ -0.01 (0.00%)KOSM6.16▼ -0.15 (-0.02%)MLCF59.25▼ -1.12 (-0.02%)NBP78.36▲ 1.4 (0.02%)OGDC226.81▲ 1.33 (0.01%)PAEL48.23▲ 0.09 (0.00%)PIBTL10.72▼ -0.33 (-0.03%)PPL192.27▲ 2.62 (0.01%)PRL39.13▲ 2.77 (0.08%)PTC24.25▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)SEARL101.96▼ -0.96 (-0.01%)TELE8.1▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL34.76▼ -0.6 (-0.02%)TPLP10.96▼ -0.3 (-0.03%)TREET23.12▲ 0.23 (0.01%)TRG68.53▼ -1.78 (-0.03%)UNITY29.56▼ -0.12 (0.00%)WTL1.42▲ 0.02 (0.01%)

Captain Hasnain martyred, 10 terrorists killed in Dera Ismail Khan IBO

Auto Draft
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed ten terrorists during an intelligence based operation (IBO) conducted in Dera Ismail Khan district on March 20.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said during the conduct of operation, own troops, after stealthily surrounding the terrorists’ location, effectively engaged them and resultantly all ten were killed.

However, during the intense fire exchange, Captain Hasnain Akhtar (age: 24 years, resident of District Jhelum), who was leading his troops from the front, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom.

“Captain Husnain was a brave officer & was renowned for his courage, bold & daring actions during previous operations,” ISPR said.

During the operation, weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the Law Enforcement Agencies as well as target killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave young officers further strengthen our resolve.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan

Journalist Farhan Mallick arrested under PECA act over ‘hateful’ YouTube content

  • Featured, Pakistan

Spring Holidays announced for Schools and Colleges after Eid; See Schedule

  • Pakistan

Defence, Bahbood Savings Certificates Profit Rates increased; New March 2025 Rates

  • Pakistan

Kamran Qureshi: Father of Mustafa Aamir Murder suspect arrested in Drug Trafficking Raid

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer