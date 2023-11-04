The Islamabad Capital Police facilitated the general public at the 9th Islamabad Literature Festival held at the Ghandhara Citizen Club F-9 Park.

The Islamabad Capital Police stall provides awareness about traffic laws, services offered at Police Khidmat Markazs, and insights into the functioning of the Islamabad Capital Police.

Following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police took special initiatives for the citizens at the literature festival. Male and Female officers from all divisions of the police were appointed to

facilitate the citizens at the festival.

Moreover, citizens were also provided with services at the literature festival, including character certificates, police verification, lost and found reports, tenancy and domestic servants registration.

ICCPO appreciated the inauguration of the literature festival for the promotion of literature, knowledge and arts. He said that reading sessions should be organized to awaken the spirit of reading books among the youth, books are the best means to improve human personality and create foresight in thinking.