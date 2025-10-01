Canada issues advisory on marriages for immigration purposes in 2025

OTTAWA – Canada has issued an advisory regarding immigration marriage fraud, urging citizens and permanent residents to be cautious before entering into marriages or relationships for the sole purpose of securing immigration benefits.

The authorities said some individuals may see marriage to a Canadian citizen as a shortcut to entering the country, but officials warn that these “relationships of convenience” can lead to severe legal consequences.

A “relationship of convenience” refers to a marriage, common-law, or conjugal relationship in which the primary purpose is to allow the foreign partner to immigrate to Canada.

These marriages are not based on genuine emotional connections but are instead aimed at exploiting Canada’s immigration system.

Government officers are trained to recognize suspicious immigration applications, especially when it comes to marriage-based sponsorships. They are equipped with various methods to detect fraudulent relationships, including document verification and interviews with both sponsors and applicants.

Signs of potential fraud include:

Rapid marriages or relationships that form quickly

A history of multiple marriages or common-law relationships

Lack of information about the applicant’s background or family

Canadian citizens or permanent residents involved in fraudulent relationships for immigration purposes could face criminal charges. Immigration officials are committed to ensuring that only genuine partnerships are used as the basis for sponsoring spouses or partners for immigration.