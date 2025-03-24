iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max six new rumoured features; expected launch date

The launch of iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models by Apple is months away as it is not expected until September 2025. However, there are several rumoured features of the upcoming high-end phones and iPhone lovers are impressed by them.

Apple, the leading tech giant is expected to unveil the new lineup at his annual event in September this year. There are some major six new features we have learnt from various portals.

Front Camera: iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and two other variants are likely to feature 24-megapixel front camera as compared to 12MP front cameral in iPhone 16 models.

Back Camera: The upcoming iPhone 17 pro models are expected to equip with upgraded 48-megapixel Telephoto camera offering a next level of photography.

RAM: iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are likely to be boasted by 12GB RAM, which will enhance the performance of multitasking.

Chip: As per rumours, the Pro models would be powered by the A19 Pro chip that will bring performance and efficiency improvements.

Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max’s exterior, as per rumours, would be made of Aluminum instead of titanium used in iPhone 15 Pro and 16 Pro models.

Wi-Fi 7 chip: As per rumours, all four iPhone 17 models will be equipped with a Wi-Fi 7 chip designed by Apple.