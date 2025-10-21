Campus turns pink as UHS marks breast cancer awareness month

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) marked Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a workshop on breast self-examination, hands-on training and a walk to express solidarity with women fighting cancer.

Students and faculty turned the campus pink, reflecting the global theme of breast cancer awareness.

UHS Vice Chancellor Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore urged everyone to play their part in spreading awareness.

“Talk to the women closest to you. Tell them how to check themselves and encourage them to seek help early if they find anything worrying. Awareness without follow-up does not change outcomes, so we must also monitor how our message is reaching people,” he said.

Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Nadia Nadeem highlighted the role of medical students in community education.

“We teach our students not just to cure but to communicate. When they take awareness into homes, they multiply the impact of these initiatives,” she said.

Registrar Kiran Fatima appreciated the Public Health Department’s initiative, saying that the demonstrations made the process less intimidating.

“When people see how simple it is, they’re more likely to make it a regular habit,” she added.

Head, Public Health Department, Professor Sumaira Ehsan, conducted the practical session, explaining the three basic steps of breast self-examination — look, feel, and report. “Knowing your normal is the first step toward detecting any abnormal change early,” she said.

UHS Director of Medical Education and gynaecologist, Dr Lamia Yousaf, gave the hands-on training. She emphasised that regular self-exams should be part of every woman’s monthly routine.

“Your health is in your own hands. A few minutes of awareness each month can save years of life and suffering,” she said.

Professor Ayesha Humayun, Principal of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Medical College, called for broader outreach. “Our students are connected to the community. They must carry this message wherever they go,” she said.

Professor Sidrah Saleem, Director of the UHS Research and Development Centre, underlined the need for linking awareness with access to services.

“Knowledge must connect to action. If someone detects a lump or change, there should be a clear, easy pathway for consultation and screening,” she said.