Bushra Bibi’s sister calls Aleema Khan Egging ‘Drama,’ urges public to think critically

RAWALPINDI — Maryam Riaz Wattoo, sister-in-law of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, reacted strongly to egging of Aleema Khan, Imran Khan’s sister, as the incident garnered mixed reactions.

In recent post on microblogging platform X, Wattoo called the incident a “drama” and warned the public that they were being misled. She urged citizens to critically analyze events, connect the dots, and draw their own conclusions rather than accept everything at face value.

The incident occurred when Aleema Khan was addressing members of the All Government Employees Grand Alliance and the All Pakistan Clerks Association. According to Rawalpindi Police, the two women involved, reportedly affiliated with PTI, threw eggs after Aleema Khan did not answer their questions. The women were chased by PTI workers but were later taken into custody by police.

Wattoo’s comments have sparked debate on social media, with many discussing the political implications of the egging incident. Aleema Khan has been campaigning for the release of her brother, former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been imprisoned since 2023 on corruption, land fraud, and disclosure of official secrets charges. He is also facing separate trials related to the May 9 riots.

The government alleges that Imran Khan and other PTI leaders incited the May 9 protests, which saw attacks on military and government buildings, including Rawalpindi’s army headquarters and Lahore’s Jinnah House. Imran Khan maintains that the cases are politically motivated.

Maryam Riaz Wattoo’s remarks have shifted attention to public perception of political events, emphasizing the need for critical thinking and informed analysis.