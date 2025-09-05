Karachi, Sindh weather: Widespread rains predicted during weekend

KARACHI – Widespread rains are predicted in Karachi, Hyderabad and parts of Sindh during the weekend.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a low-pressure system prevails over Madhya Pradesh (India), which will likely move west-northwestwards and reach Rajasthan and adjoining areas of Sindh on Saturday.

Due to this weather system, strong monsoon currents will likely penetrate Sindh and eastern Punjab from Saturday onwards.

Under these conditions, widespread rain-wind/thundershowers with scattered heavy to hefty falls are expected in Tharparker (Mithi, Islamkot, Nagarparkar, Chachro, Dhali, Diplo, Kaloi), Umer Kot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Hyderabad, Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Jamshoro, Dadu, Kashmore, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Ghotki.

The wet spell, which will begin on September 6, will continue intermittently till September 9.

Karachi’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 34°C and 36°C on Saturday and Sunday and between 33°C and 35°C on Monday.

Hyderabad’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 38°C and 40°C on Saturday and Sunday and between 37°C and 39°C on Monday.

Impacts:

Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tharparker, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Hyderabad and Karachi. Torrential rains/windstorms and lightning may damage dilapidated buildings and weak structures like electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels.