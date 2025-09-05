Apni Zameen, Apna Ghar 3 Marla Plots up for grabs; Check eligibility and Apply Online

LAHORE – “Apni Zameen, Apna Ghar” program 3 Marla Plot is being offered to low-income families across the Punjab under CM Maryam Nawaz inniative.

In the first phase of the initiative, 2,000 plots will be allotted under 23 government schemes in 19 districts of Punjab. The scheme not only provides land but also supports beneficiaries in building permanent homes, offering a comprehensive welfare solution for the underprivileged.

To ensure transparency, the entire application process has been digitized through the official AZAG E-Portal. Applicants can submit their details online along with their CNIC, proof of income, and an affidavit confirming they do not own property in Pakistan. Shortlisted candidates will be selected after verification.

Who Can Apply

Applicant must be resident of Punjab with a valid ID Card

Can only apply in their own district.

Neither the applicant nor their family members should own property in Pakistan.

No criminal record, legal disputes, or bank defaults.

All submitted information must be accurate and genuine.

Terms & Conditions:

Construction must begin within 6 months and be completed within 2 years.

Plots cannot be sold, transferred, or leased for 5 years.

Land must be used for residential purposes only.

Violation of terms may result in plot cancellation without compensation.

Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency will conduct inspections and address complaints via a dedicated committee.

This initiative shows Punjab government’s commitment to improving living standards and ensuring social justice for the most vulnerable segments of society.