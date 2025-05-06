AGL53.2▼ -2.58 (-0.05%)AIRLINK153.32▼ -2.8 (-0.02%)BOP9.79▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.09▲ 0.04 (0.01%)DCL10.46▼ -0.29 (-0.03%)DFML35.02▼ -2.31 (-0.06%)DGKC135.99▼ -2.72 (-0.02%)FCCL44.04▼ -0.61 (-0.01%)FFL14.63▼ -0.26 (-0.02%)HUBC133.47▼ -2.08 (-0.02%)HUMNL12.85▲ 0.03 (0.00%)KEL4.38▲ 0.22 (0.05%)KOSM5.42▲ 0.35 (0.07%)MLCF70.2▼ -1.4 (-0.02%)NBP84.32▼ -0.92 (-0.01%)OGDC202.93▲ 2.71 (0.01%)PAEL43.1▼ -0.79 (-0.02%)PIBTL8.82▲ 0.11 (0.01%)PPL151.8▲ 3.32 (0.02%)PRL29.52▼ -0.03 (0.00%)PTC20.39▼ -0.46 (-0.02%)SEARL81.51▼ -1.96 (-0.02%)TELE7.01▲ 0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL31.15▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)TPLP8.32▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)TREET19.9▲ 0.49 (0.03%)TRG64.08▲ 0.45 (0.01%)UNITY26.17▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)WTL1.33▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Shifa Medical Centre, Kanz-ul-Iman School among 168 sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 168 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in different parts of Lahore on Tuesday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 30 buildings in Gulberg and Faisal Town, 80 in Revenue Society and Johar Town, 32 in Shadman, Samanabad and Gulshan-e-Ravi, and 26 on Wahdat Road and in Subzazar Housing Scheme during against illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include The Candour School, Stem Academy, Kanz-ul-Iman School, Shifa Medical Centre, Hassan Orthopaedic & Poly Clinic, salon, food points, workshops, offices, and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali supervised the operations which were carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA spokesperson, several notices were served to these buildings’ owners before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against violation of bylaws, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters in Lahore.

Staff Report

