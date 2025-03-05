Bulls take control of PSX as KSE-100 crosses 113,000 mark

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday maintained the bullish trend fueled by decade-low inflation rate and significant earnings announced by companies in fertilizer and banking sectors.

The KSE-100 index has gained 427.29 points to reach 113,171.08 points till 11:30 am as buying rally continues in the market.

A day earlier, the 100-Index turned around to bullish trend after witnessed decline in previous four sessions. It gained 756.91 points, a positive change of 0.68 percent, closing at 112,743.80 points on Tuesday.

A total of 206,851,125 shares were traded during the day as compared to 208,881,544 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs11.337 billion against Rs11.881 billion on the last trading day.

Meanwhile, the headline inflation dropped to 1.5pc on a year-on-year basis in February 2025.

Data shared by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said the Consumer Price Index (CPI) plunged 0.8%, after a 0.2% increase in January and no change during last year.

Fresh data shows the average CPI for first eight months of FY25 stands at 5.85pc, compared to staggering 27.96pc during the same period last year. February’s inflation rate remains at lowest level recorded since September 2015.

The sharp decline in inflation shows continued positive shift in Pakistan’s economic landscape, especially considering that inflation had soared to an all-time high of 38% in May 2023.