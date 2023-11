Caretaker Interior Minister SarfarazBugti says the recent wave of terror is aimed at vitiating environment of peace and making the country unstable.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he said the terrorists involved in DI Khan, Pasni and Mianwali attacks may have different names but the enemy operating from behind the scenes is the same.

The civil and military institutions, he said, would work together till the last drop of their blood to defend the motherland and foil all conspiracies of enemies.