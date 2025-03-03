British High Commission honors graduates of Chevening Climate Mentorship Scheme

ISLAMABAD – British High Commission in Pakistan hosted closing ceremony to celebrate the success of the Chevening Climate Mentorship Scheme, which significantly impacted the careers of young climate activists, journalists, and professionals.

The scheme comprises 25 participants with 11 experienced Chevening alumni actively working in the climate sector, providing them with valuable mentorship and guidance. Throughout the programme, mentees collaborated with their mentors and peers to develop impactful content, including podcasts, documentaries, and articles highlighting the severe effects of climate change.

These works were featured on prominent platforms and publications, raising awareness on climate issues. The group also organized youth climate conferences and events focusing on climate negotiations, climate finance, and other critical issues.

One of the standout achievements of the mentees was the establishment of social media platforms dedicated to amplifying the voices of women in remote communities, allowing them to share their personal climate stories. Additionally, several participants were involved in submitting key policy proposals to the Ministry of Climate Change and received coaching on presenting at COP 29. The mentorship scheme also helped in the creation of new fellowships and internships, aimed at nurturing the next generation of climate leaders.

Participants also had the opportunity to attend a series of climate debates hosted by Chevening, where prominent alumni gathered in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad to discuss essential topics like green finance, urbanization, and the upcoming COP29.

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott praised participants for their efforts and highlighted the importance of mentorship in the climate change space. She said Climate change is huge challenge that it can be difficult to know how to engage and make a difference.

“Linking young climate professionals with more experienced experts is a win-win situation: expertise, enthusiasm, and idealism are shared to try and make a difference to help humanity. I’m confident that the connections forged this year will grow and inspire others beyond this beginning,” Jane said.

Ahmed Kamal, a university student and climate mentee, shared his experience of creating a toolkit designed to inspire young people to take simple actions in line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. His toolkit is now being distributed across Beaconhouse schools nationwide, empowering the next generation to contribute to climate action. Reflecting on his work, Ahmed said:

‘I wanted to create something that motivated young people to take action on climate change, just as the Chevening Climate Mentorship programme was for me.’

Sana Munir, a Chevening alumna, freelance journalist, and director of local government audit in Lahore, also shared her experience as a mentor in the programme. She remarked:

‘Participating in the Chevening Climate Change mentorship scheme as a mentor was a transformative experience. Witnessing the passion and dedication of the group was truly inspiring.’

The Chevening Climate Mentorship Scheme has proven to be a successful initiative, offering young climate professionals the opportunity to learn from experienced mentors, build valuable networks, and contribute meaningfully to Pakistan’s climate agenda. The British High Commission remains committed to supporting and empowering young leaders in tackling one of the most pressing global challenges of our time.